MetLife Inc. (MET)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On September 13, 2022, MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) opened at $67.28, lower -2.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.96 and dropped to $66.265 before settling in for the closing price of $68.52. Price fluctuations for MET have ranged from $57.05 to $73.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 3.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.60% at the time writing. With a float of $670.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $809.70 million.

In an organization with 43000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MetLife Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 274,456. In this transaction EVP & Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 4,060 shares at a rate of $67.60, taking the stock ownership to the 55,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s EVP & Chief Risk Officer sold 4,060 for $67.60, making the entire transaction worth $274,456. This insider now owns 55,299 shares in total.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.65) by $0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +9.41 while generating a return on equity of 9.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.44% during the next five years compared to 18.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MetLife Inc. (MET). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MetLife Inc. (MET)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.65 million. That was better than the volume of 4.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, MetLife Inc.’s (MET) raw stochastic average was set at 57.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.37. However, in the short run, MetLife Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $67.53. Second resistance stands at $68.59. The third major resistance level sits at $69.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.14.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Key Stats

There are currently 813,206K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 52.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 71,080 M according to its annual income of 6,554 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,556 M and its income totaled 132,000 K.