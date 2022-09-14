No matter how cynical the overall market is, American Well Corporation (AMWL) performance over the last week is recorded -6.93%

On September 13, 2022, American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) opened at $4.07, lower -5.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.14 and dropped to $3.935 before settling in for the closing price of $4.25. Price fluctuations for AMWL have ranged from $2.52 to $11.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.10% at the time writing. With a float of $176.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.32 million.

The firm has a total of 1035 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.90, operating margin of -71.47, and the pretax margin is -70.82.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Well Corporation is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 53.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 216,329. In this transaction Chairman, co-CEO of this company sold 50,943 shares at a rate of $4.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,752,870 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Chairman, co-CEO sold 259,000 for $4.36, making the entire transaction worth $1,128,049. This insider now owns 1,803,813 shares in total.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -69.76 while generating a return on equity of -14.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Well Corporation (AMWL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Well Corporation (AMWL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Well Corporation, AMWL], we can find that recorded value of 1.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) raw stochastic average was set at 51.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.24. The third major resistance level sits at $4.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.73.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Key Stats

There are currently 273,568K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 252,790 K according to its annual income of -176,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 64,520 K and its income totaled -69,150 K.