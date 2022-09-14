No matter how cynical the overall market is, On Holding AG (ONON) performance over the last week is recorded 1.70%

September 13, 2022, On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) trading session started at the price of $20.00, that was -8.70% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.00 and dropped to $19.03 before settling in for the closing price of $20.92. A 52-week range for ONON has been $16.16 – $55.87.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -555.80%. With a float of $175.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $316.73 million.

The firm has a total of 1158 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.43, operating margin of -19.47, and the pretax margin is -22.02.

On Holding AG (ONON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward On Holding AG stocks. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 37.74%, while institutional ownership is 39.10%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -23.49 while generating a return on equity of -30.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -555.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what On Holding AG (ONON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [On Holding AG, ONON], we can find that recorded value of 1.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 27.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.35. The third major resistance level sits at $20.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.78.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

There are 622,301K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.59 billion. As of now, sales total 792,780 K while income totals -186,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 302,050 K while its last quarter net income were 50,900 K.