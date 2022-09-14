Now that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s volume has hit 2.06 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) on September 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $26.18, plunging -1.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.12 and dropped to $25.89 before settling in for the closing price of $26.94. Within the past 52 weeks, EDU’s price has moved between $8.40 and $29.80.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 11.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -134.20%. With a float of $166.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.50 million.

In an organization with 88126 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.51, operating margin of -31.64, and the pretax margin is -33.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 54.80%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.44) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -38.25 while generating a return on equity of -27.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.81% during the next five years compared to -19.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) raw stochastic average was set at 84.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.78. However, in the short run, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.22. Second resistance stands at $27.79. The third major resistance level sits at $28.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.76.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.49 billion based on 169,697K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 524,020 K and income totals -189,300 K. The company made 524,020 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -189,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.