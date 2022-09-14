NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is -8.94% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on September 13, 2022, with NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) stock priced at $162.05, down -8.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $163.40 and dropped to $155.00 before settling in for the closing price of $169.07. NXPI’s price has ranged from $140.33 to $239.91 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 3.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 30.80%. With a float of $261.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.58 million.

In an organization with 31000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.49, operating margin of +23.36, and the pretax margin is +19.71.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 24,039. In this transaction Director of this company bought 135 shares at a rate of $178.07, taking the stock ownership to the 9,039 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 4,700 for $233.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,099,330. This insider now owns 10,007 shares in total.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.55 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.91 while generating a return on equity of 24.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.05% during the next five years compared to 63.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.16, a number that is poised to hit 3.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.09 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.02.

During the past 100 days, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s (NXPI) raw stochastic average was set at 26.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $170.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $186.59. However, in the short run, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $160.91. Second resistance stands at $166.35. The third major resistance level sits at $169.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $152.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $149.55. The third support level lies at $144.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 40.60 billion, the company has a total of 262,598K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,063 M while annual income is 1,871 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,312 M while its latest quarter income was 670,000 K.