Ouster Inc. (OUST) last year’s performance of -83.40% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On September 13, 2022, Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) opened at $1.35, lower -5.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.35 and dropped to $1.2601 before settling in for the closing price of $1.35. Price fluctuations for OUST have ranged from $1.33 to $8.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -6.00% at the time writing. With a float of $119.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 278 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.06, operating margin of -296.95, and the pretax margin is -288.21.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ouster Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 32.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 5,292. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,113 shares at a rate of $1.70, taking the stock ownership to the 1,494,522 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s EVP of Global Operations sold 2,503 for $1.70, making the entire transaction worth $4,255. This insider now owns 1,467,072 shares in total.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -279.89 while generating a return on equity of -47.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ouster Inc. (OUST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.87 million, its volume of 1.4 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) raw stochastic average was set at 0.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6596, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1757. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3333 in the near term. At $1.3866, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4232. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2434, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2068. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1535.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Key Stats

There are currently 181,720K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 254.96 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 33,580 K according to its annual income of -93,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,330 K and its income totaled -28,000 K.