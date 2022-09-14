Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is expecting 39.32% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On September 13, 2022, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) opened at $1.42, higher 15.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.70 and dropped to $1.40 before settling in for the closing price of $1.41. Price fluctuations for PHUN have ranged from $0.85 to $24.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.50% at the time writing. With a float of $92.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 120 employees.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 12.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 229,530. In this transaction Director of this company sold 55,983 shares at a rate of $4.10, taking the stock ownership to the 27,173 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $1.00, making the entire transaction worth $19,980. This insider now owns 132,757 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Phunware Inc. (PHUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Looking closely at Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.04 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 52.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4442, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1293. However, in the short run, Phunware Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7533. Second resistance stands at $1.8767. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2767. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1533.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

There are currently 98,391K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 159.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,640 K according to its annual income of -53,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,490 K and its income totaled -17,070 K.