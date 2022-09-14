Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) volume exceeds 2.3 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on September 13, 2022, with Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) stock priced at $28.21, down -0.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.24 and dropped to $28.19 before settling in for the closing price of $28.25. PING’s price has ranged from $15.85 to $30.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -429.20%. With a float of $71.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1247 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.49, operating margin of -26.42, and the pretax margin is -27.83.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Ping Identity Holding Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 2,787,000. In this transaction CEO, DIRECTOR of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $27.87, taking the stock ownership to the 502,416 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 59,000 for $30.07, making the entire transaction worth $1,773,864. This insider now owns 473,387 shares in total.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -21.50 while generating a return on equity of -8.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -429.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.37 million, its volume of 1.44 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s (PING) raw stochastic average was set at 91.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.26 in the near term. At $28.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.16.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.43 billion, the company has a total of 85,925K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 299,450 K while annual income is -64,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 72,030 K while its latest quarter income was -47,850 K.