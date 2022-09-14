Recent developments with Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.73 cents.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) on September 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $37.50, plunging -6.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.35 and dropped to $36.14 before settling in for the closing price of $38.93. Within the past 52 weeks, PLAY’s price has moved between $29.60 and $52.54.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 5.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 146.40%. With a float of $42.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13783 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.81, operating margin of +15.02, and the pretax margin is +9.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 13, was worth 1,020,096. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 33,400 shares at a rate of $30.54, taking the stock ownership to the 48,206 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s SVP, Chief Marketing Officer sold 10,000 for $40.06, making the entire transaction worth $400,640. This insider now owns 32,302 shares in total.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Latest Financial update

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.15) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +8.33 while generating a return on equity of 50.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.04% during the next five years compared to 1.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY)

The latest stats from [Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., PLAY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.78 million was superior to 1.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.97.

During the past 100 days, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s (PLAY) raw stochastic average was set at 32.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.12. The third major resistance level sits at $39.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.70. The third support level lies at $33.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.74 billion based on 48,236K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,304 M and income totals 108,640 K. The company made 468,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 29,090 K in sales during its previous quarter.