Recent developments with YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.49 cents.

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) kicked off on September 13, 2022, at the price of $37.00, down -7.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.29 and dropped to $36.105 before settling in for the closing price of $39.11. Over the past 52 weeks, YETI has traded in a range of $34.41-$108.82.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 11.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 35.20%. With a float of $85.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 823 employees.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 2,182,533. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $87.30, taking the stock ownership to the 69,110 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s President and CEO sold 40,004 for $101.02, making the entire transaction worth $4,041,303. This insider now owns 69,110 shares in total.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.69% during the next five years compared to 33.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at YETI Holdings Inc.’s (YETI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI)

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.15 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.97.

During the past 100 days, YETI Holdings Inc.’s (YETI) raw stochastic average was set at 8.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.99 in the near term. At $37.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.36. The third support level lies at $34.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.09 billion has total of 86,176K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,411 M in contrast with the sum of 212,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 420,040 K and last quarter income was 46,250 K.