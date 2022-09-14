Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) average volume reaches $2.13M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On September 13, 2022, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) opened at $24.82, lower -3.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.9199 and dropped to $24.29 before settling in for the closing price of $26.15. Price fluctuations for SHLS have ranged from $9.58 to $36.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -88.80% at the time writing. With a float of $110.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.49 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 697 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.67, operating margin of +18.07, and the pretax margin is +1.89.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 93,464. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 3,703 shares at a rate of $25.24, taking the stock ownership to the 97,106 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 8,333 for $26.05, making the entire transaction worth $217,075. This insider now owns 699,285 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.54 million, its volume of 1.89 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.94.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 82.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.94 in the near term. At $26.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.68.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

There are currently 167,202K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 213,210 K according to its annual income of 2,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 73,490 K and its income totaled 4,400 K.