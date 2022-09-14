Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 8.81%

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) kicked off on September 13, 2022, at the price of $0.89, up 4.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.925 and dropped to $0.7516 before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. Over the past 52 weeks, SYRS has traded in a range of $0.65-$5.48.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 136.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.20%. With a float of $59.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.82 million.

In an organization with 124 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 7,655. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 2,208 shares at a rate of $3.47, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.47) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -368.52 while generating a return on equity of -98.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SYRS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.16 million. That was better than the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SYRS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8592, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5204. However, in the short run, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8767. Second resistance stands at $0.9876. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0501. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6408. The third support level lies at $0.5299 if the price breaches the second support level.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.64 million has total of 63,005K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,490 K in contrast with the sum of -86,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,280 K and last quarter income was -34,480 K.