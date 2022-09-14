TDOC (Teladoc Health Inc.) dropped -8.45 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

September 13, 2022, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) trading session started at the price of $32.20, that was -8.45% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.60 and dropped to $31.26 before settling in for the closing price of $34.20. A 52-week range for TDOC has been $27.38 – $156.82.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 75.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 49.00%. With a float of $159.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.38 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.96, operating margin of -11.76, and the pretax margin is -18.92.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Teladoc Health Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Teladoc Health Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 140,451. In this transaction CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of this company sold 4,098 shares at a rate of $34.27, taking the stock ownership to the 76,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY sold 1,000 for $37.50, making the entire transaction worth $37,500. This insider now owns 26,408 shares in total.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$19.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.64) by -$18.58. This company achieved a net margin of -21.09 while generating a return on equity of -2.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -61.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.04 million, its volume of 4.2 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.10.

During the past 100 days, Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) raw stochastic average was set at 10.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.19 in the near term. At $33.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.51.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Key Stats

There are 161,183K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.95 billion. As of now, sales total 2,033 M while income totals -428,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 592,380 K while its last quarter net income were -3,101 M.