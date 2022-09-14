ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.06 million

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) kicked off on September 13, 2022, at the price of $0.219, up 6.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.243 and dropped to $0.2085 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Over the past 52 weeks, THMO has traded in a range of $0.09-$2.46.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -8.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.00%. With a float of $19.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.32 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 39 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.97, operating margin of -77.80, and the pretax margin is -127.82.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is 5.52%, while institutional ownership is 2.30%.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -122.43 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s (THMO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

Looking closely at ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s (THMO) raw stochastic average was set at 24.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2250, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5855. However, in the short run, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2450. Second resistance stands at $0.2612. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2795. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2105, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1922. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1760.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.02 million has total of 31,321K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,290 K in contrast with the sum of -11,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,030 K and last quarter income was -2,690 K.