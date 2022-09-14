TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is expecting -12.49% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) on September 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.05, plunging -6.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $0.9801 before settling in for the closing price of $1.07. Within the past 52 weeks, TMC’s price has moved between $0.79 and $15.39.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -174.30%. With a float of $112.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $227.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31 employees.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TMC the metals company Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 5,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,250,000 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 51,955,976 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 103,680 for $0.96, making the entire transaction worth $99,999. This insider now owns 15,420,489 shares in total.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -174.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Trading Performance Indicators

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.50 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

Looking closely at TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, TMC the metals company Inc.’s (TMC) raw stochastic average was set at 18.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 150.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9278, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5482. However, in the short run, TMC the metals company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0384. Second resistance stands at $1.0791. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1083. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9685, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9393. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8986.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 216.02 million based on 227,158K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -141,300 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.