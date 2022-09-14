Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) average volume reaches $735.89K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) on September 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2685, soaring 2.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.285 and dropped to $0.26 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Within the past 52 weeks, TOPS’s price has moved between $0.23 and $1.65.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 214.30%. With a float of $52.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.35 million.

The firm has a total of 1 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.60, operating margin of +28.32, and the pretax margin is +13.96.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Top Ships Inc. is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 0.71%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +15.29 while generating a return on equity of 7.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 214.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.22 and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Top Ships Inc., TOPS], we can find that recorded value of 0.96 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3382, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7213. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2893. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2996. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3143. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2643, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2496. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2393.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.60 million based on 56,724K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 56,370 K and income totals 8,620 K. The company made 1,499 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.