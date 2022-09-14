Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 386,250 K

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) kicked off on September 13, 2022, at the price of $47.94, down -7.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.22 and dropped to $46.91 before settling in for the closing price of $50.69. Over the past 52 weeks, TREX has traded in a range of $44.49-$140.98.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 20.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.40%. With a float of $109.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2074 employees.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Trex Company Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 640,276. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,795 shares at a rate of $133.53, taking the stock ownership to the 16,951 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s President and CEO sold 3,508 for $127.89, making the entire transaction worth $448,638. This insider now owns 61,152 shares in total.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.54) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.70% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Trex Company Inc.’s (TREX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.19 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.61.

During the past 100 days, Trex Company Inc.’s (TREX) raw stochastic average was set at 11.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.90 in the near term. At $48.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.28.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.09 billion has total of 110,263K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,197 M in contrast with the sum of 208,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 386,250 K and last quarter income was 88,920 K.