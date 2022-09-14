UBS Group AG (UBS) is expecting 4.92% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) on September 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $16.85, plunging -0.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.15 and dropped to $16.79 before settling in for the closing price of $16.88. Within the past 52 weeks, UBS’s price has moved between $0.92 and $21.19.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.20%. With a float of $3.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.30 billion.

The firm has a total of 71294 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of UBS Group AG is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 58.19%.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.44) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +21.58 while generating a return on equity of 12.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.19% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Trading Performance Indicators

UBS Group AG (UBS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UBS Group AG (UBS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [UBS Group AG, UBS], we can find that recorded value of 2.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, UBS Group AG’s (UBS) raw stochastic average was set at 87.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.29. The third major resistance level sits at $17.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.34.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 57.99 billion based on 3,480,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 37,222 M and income totals 7,457 M. The company made 9,987 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,108 M in sales during its previous quarter.