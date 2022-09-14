Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) on September 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.16, plunging -5.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.205 and dropped to $1.11 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. Within the past 52 weeks, YSG’s price has moved between $0.39 and $4.89.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.30%. With a float of $391.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $618.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3497 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.76, operating margin of -27.81, and the pretax margin is -26.61.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 6.07%, while institutional ownership is 24.80%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -26.38 while generating a return on equity of -24.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

The latest stats from [Yatsen Holding Limited, YSG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.3 million was inferior to 5.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 40.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3560, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2416. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1867. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2817. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0917, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0533. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9967.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 482.58 million based on 430,657K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 916,420 K and income totals -241,770 K. The company made 142,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -39,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.