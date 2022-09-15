117.26% percent quarterly performance for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is not indicative of the underlying story

On September 14, 2022, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) opened at $13.45, higher 0.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.02 and dropped to $12.70 before settling in for the closing price of $13.38. Price fluctuations for RXRX have ranged from $4.92 to $27.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -177.30% at the time writing. With a float of $144.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.55, operating margin of -1795.79, and the pretax margin is -1832.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 26,255. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $10.50, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 36,566 for $10.34, making the entire transaction worth $377,944. This insider now owns 549,262 shares in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of -1832.18 while generating a return on equity of -47.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -177.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 125.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.08 million, its volume of 1.35 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 93.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.09 in the near term. At $14.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.45.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

There are currently 170,774K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,180 K according to its annual income of -186,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,670 K and its income totaled -65,560 K.