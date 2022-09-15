$429.47K in average volume shows that China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is heading in the right direction

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) on September 14, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.8101, soaring 11.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9499 and dropped to $0.8101 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. Within the past 52 weeks, CLEU’s price has moved between $0.54 and $3.47.

With a float of $10.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 80 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.61, operating margin of -29.94, and the pretax margin is -24.30.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is 31.20%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -31.97 while generating a return on equity of -4.66.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 25.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) saw its 5-day average volume 0.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s (CLEU) raw stochastic average was set at 14.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6342, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1201. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9555 in the near term. At $1.0226, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0953. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8157, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7430. The third support level lies at $0.6759 if the price breaches the second support level.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.27 million based on 13,848K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,910 K and income totals -1,250 K.