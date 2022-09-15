A major move is in the offing as Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) market cap hits 68.38 million

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) on September 14, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.97, soaring 6.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.69 and dropped to $6.97 before settling in for the closing price of $6.92. Within the past 52 weeks, INDO’s price has moved between $2.61 and $86.99.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.80%. With a float of $3.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.41 million.

The firm has a total of 28 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -34.69, operating margin of -248.78, and the pretax margin is -248.04.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is 62.15%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -248.04 while generating a return on equity of -60.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82

Technical Analysis of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, INDO], we can find that recorded value of 1.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s (INDO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 158.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 146.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.08. The third major resistance level sits at $8.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.29.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 68.38 million based on 9,299K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,450 K and income totals -6,050 K.