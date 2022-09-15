Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) average volume reaches $1.51M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on September 14, 2022, with Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) stock priced at $133.80, down -0.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $135.36 and dropped to $132.095 before settling in for the closing price of $133.54. A’s price has ranged from $112.52 to $177.36 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 8.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 71.00%. With a float of $295.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.17, operating margin of +21.63, and the pretax margin is +21.52.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Agilent Technologies Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 802,571. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company sold 5,839 shares at a rate of $137.45, taking the stock ownership to the 82,934 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 2,506 for $134.33, making the entire transaction worth $336,641. This insider now owns 15,320 shares in total.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +19.15 while generating a return on equity of 23.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.70% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Agilent Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

Looking closely at Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A), its last 5-days average volume was 1.76 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.59.

During the past 100 days, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s (A) raw stochastic average was set at 56.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $129.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $132.87. However, in the short run, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $135.04. Second resistance stands at $136.83. The third major resistance level sits at $138.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $131.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $130.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $128.51.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 38.82 billion, the company has a total of 296,041K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,319 M while annual income is 1,210 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,718 M while its latest quarter income was 329,000 K.