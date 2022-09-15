CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -7.41% last month.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE: CTT) kicked off on September 14, 2022, at the price of $10.48, down -1.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.48 and dropped to $10.19 before settling in for the closing price of $10.52. Over the past 52 weeks, CTT has traded in a range of $7.18-$12.41.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 4.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 435.10%. With a float of $48.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.28 million.

In an organization with 21 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.62, operating margin of +11.61, and the pretax margin is +57.83.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 93.20%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +57.03 while generating a return on equity of 37.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 435.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE: CTT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CatchMark Timber Trust Inc.’s (CTT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.92 million. That was better than the volume of 0.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc.’s (CTT) raw stochastic average was set at 57.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.13. However, in the short run, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.50. Second resistance stands at $10.64. The third major resistance level sits at $10.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.06. The third support level lies at $9.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE: CTT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 504.50 million has total of 49,275K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 102,160 K in contrast with the sum of 58,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 24,560 K and last quarter income was -4,550 K.