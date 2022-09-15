Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is -12.91% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on September 14, 2022, with Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) stock priced at $78.76, down -1.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.06 and dropped to $77.17 before settling in for the closing price of $78.81. CHD’s price has ranged from $78.71 to $105.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 8.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.40%. With a float of $242.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $242.60 million.

In an organization with 5100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 685,043. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $97.86, taking the stock ownership to the 41,636 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Director sold 16,718 for $98.39, making the entire transaction worth $1,644,819. This insider now owns 23,015 shares in total.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.83 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.47% during the next five years compared to 13.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.73 million. That was better than the volume of 1.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.67.

During the past 100 days, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s (CHD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.91. However, in the short run, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $78.68. Second resistance stands at $79.81. The third major resistance level sits at $80.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.03. The third support level lies at $74.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.68 billion, the company has a total of 242,909K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,190 M while annual income is 827,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,325 M while its latest quarter income was 187,100 K.