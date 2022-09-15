Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) volume exceeds 2.24 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) kicked off on September 14, 2022, at the price of $26.59, up 8.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.47 and dropped to $25.95 before settling in for the closing price of $26.60. Over the past 52 weeks, CCRN has traded in a range of $15.26-$30.51.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 15.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 54.20%. With a float of $36.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2250 employees.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 38,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $25.60, taking the stock ownership to the 177,899 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s President, CEO bought 4,000 for $25.24, making the entire transaction worth $100,960. This insider now owns 52,039 shares in total.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.7 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.31) by $0.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.80% during the next five years compared to 74.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (CCRN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Looking closely at Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.25 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s (CCRN) raw stochastic average was set at 88.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.22. However, in the short run, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.83. Second resistance stands at $32.91. The third major resistance level sits at $35.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.79.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.09 billion has total of 38,231K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,677 M in contrast with the sum of 132,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 753,560 K and last quarter income was 52,890 K.