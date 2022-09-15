Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (DWIN) volume exceeds 1.84 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DWIN) kicked off on September 14, 2022, at the price of $8.34, down -9.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.12 and dropped to $7.50 before settling in for the closing price of $8.61. Over the past 52 weeks, DWIN has traded in a range of $8.61-$11.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 360.40%. With a float of $9.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1 employees.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (DWIN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. The insider ownership of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. is 3.05%, while institutional ownership is 86.90%.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (DWIN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +78.11 while generating a return on equity of 2.48.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 360.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DWIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s (DWIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04

Technical Analysis of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (DWIN)

Looking closely at Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DWIN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 85494.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s (DWIN) raw stochastic average was set at 8.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.94. However, in the short run, Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.79. Second resistance stands at $9.76. The third major resistance level sits at $10.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.55.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DWIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 125.43 million has total of 16,711K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of 4,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -130 K.