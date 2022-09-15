Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) posted a 19.26% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

September 14, 2022, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) trading session started at the price of $8.01, that was 5.42% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.415 and dropped to $8.01 before settling in for the closing price of $7.93. A 52-week range for DO has been $5.17 – $12.04.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -14.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -135.10%. With a float of $99.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1900 employees.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86

Technical Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

Looking closely at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s (DO) raw stochastic average was set at 66.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.51. Second resistance stands at $8.67. The third major resistance level sits at $8.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.70.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Key Stats

There are 101,381K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 813.68 million. As of now, sales total 725,450 K while income totals -2,139 M. Its latest quarter income was 205,700 K while its last quarter net income were -21,930 K.