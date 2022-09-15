Element Solutions Inc (ESI) volume exceeds 1.23 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On September 14, 2022, Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) opened at $18.75, lower -1.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.75 and dropped to $18.28 before settling in for the closing price of $18.74. Price fluctuations for ESI have ranged from $16.25 to $26.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 166.50% at the time writing. With a float of $227.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.10 million.

The firm has a total of 5300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Element Solutions Inc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 207,226. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,141 shares at a rate of $22.67, taking the stock ownership to the 18,422 shares.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.36) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 166.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.30% during the next five years compared to 26.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Element Solutions Inc (ESI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Element Solutions Inc, ESI], we can find that recorded value of 0.98 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Element Solutions Inc’s (ESI) raw stochastic average was set at 38.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.99. The third major resistance level sits at $19.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.81.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) Key Stats

There are currently 245,331K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,400 M according to its annual income of 203,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 676,900 K and its income totaled 65,200 K.