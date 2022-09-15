Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) last year’s performance of -71.25% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) on September 14, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.2899, soaring 11.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.40 and dropped to $1.27 before settling in for the closing price of $1.26. Within the past 52 weeks, IMTE’s price has moved between $1.24 and $38.48.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -56.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 70.10%. With a float of $5.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.02 million.

The firm has a total of 13 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1121.79, operating margin of -3110.53, and the pretax margin is -3410.24.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Integrated Media Technology Limited is 15.78%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 3,707,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,685,000 shares at a rate of $2.20, taking the stock ownership to the 210,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,685,000 for $2.20, making the entire transaction worth $3,707,000. This insider now owns 210,001 shares in total.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -2988.67 while generating a return on equity of -88.45.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 200.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Integrated Media Technology Limited, IMTE], we can find that recorded value of 0.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 264.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7282, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.7964. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4433. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2267. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1833.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.02 million based on 9,329K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 150 K and income totals -4,340 K.