Investors must take note of Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s (HSDT) performance last week, which was -5.87%.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) kicked off on September 14, 2022, at the price of $0.53, down -4.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5388 and dropped to $0.50 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. Over the past 52 weeks, HSDT has traded in a range of $0.45-$15.45.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 70.50%. With a float of $26.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.60, operating margin of -3472.03, and the pretax margin is -3473.56.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 80,205. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 150,000 shares at a rate of $0.53, taking the stock ownership to the 238,618 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s President and CEO bought 8,868 for $0.54, making the entire transaction worth $4,828. This insider now owns 144,819 shares in total.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.13) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3473.56 while generating a return on equity of -239.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s (HSDT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

The latest stats from [Helius Medical Technologies Inc., HSDT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.63 million was inferior to 1.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s (HSDT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 252.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7957, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8307. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5381. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5579. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5769. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4993, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4803. The third support level lies at $0.4605 if the price breaches the second support level.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.95 million has total of 28,197K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 520 K in contrast with the sum of -18,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 120 K and last quarter income was -3,810 K.