Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) to new highs

A new trading day began on September 14, 2022, with C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) stock priced at $110.46, down -0.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $110.46 and dropped to $108.20 before settling in for the closing price of $110.06. CHRW’s price has ranged from $85.80 to $121.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 69.60%. With a float of $122.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.41 million.

The firm has a total of 17554 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.96, operating margin of +4.68, and the pretax margin is +4.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 95.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 574,563. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,029 shares at a rate of $114.25, taking the stock ownership to the 41,324 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 30,495 for $114.45, making the entire transaction worth $3,490,003. This insider now owns 73,129 shares in total.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.67 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.65 while generating a return on equity of 43.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.32, a number that is poised to hit 2.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CHRW], we can find that recorded value of 1.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.49.

During the past 100 days, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s (CHRW) raw stochastic average was set at 59.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $110.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $111.81. The third major resistance level sits at $113.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $108.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $106.39.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.72 billion, the company has a total of 123,883K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,102 M while annual income is 844,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,798 M while its latest quarter income was 348,190 K.