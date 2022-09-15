Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) to new highs

A new trading day began on September 14, 2022, with Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) stock priced at $143.37, up 0.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $143.68 and dropped to $141.43 before settling in for the closing price of $142.51. ETN’s price has ranged from $122.50 to $175.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.00%. With a float of $397.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $399.00 million.

The firm has a total of 85947 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.17, operating margin of +14.62, and the pretax margin is +14.75.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Eaton Corporation plc is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 227,553. In this transaction insider sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $151.70, taking the stock ownership to the 7,593 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Director sold 3,000 for $148.72, making the entire transaction worth $446,168. This insider now owns 12,856 shares in total.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.62 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.92 while generating a return on equity of 13.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.20% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Eaton Corporation plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.76, a number that is poised to hit 2.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Eaton Corporation plc, ETN], we can find that recorded value of 1.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.30.

During the past 100 days, Eaton Corporation plc’s (ETN) raw stochastic average was set at 65.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $141.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $148.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $144.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $144.99. The third major resistance level sits at $146.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $141.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $140.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $139.54.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 56.26 billion, the company has a total of 398,300K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,628 M while annual income is 2,144 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,212 M while its latest quarter income was 601,000 K.