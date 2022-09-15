Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) to new highs

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) on September 14, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.25, soaring 6.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.8287 and dropped to $4.13 before settling in for the closing price of $4.21. Within the past 52 weeks, NRGV’s price has moved between $3.97 and $22.10.

With a float of $106.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 73 employees.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Renewable industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 6.80%, while institutional ownership is 34.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 49,207. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 9,450 shares at a rate of $5.21, taking the stock ownership to the 6,337,192 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 9,400 for $5.22, making the entire transaction worth $49,066. This insider now owns 6,327,742 shares in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0.3. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 44.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Looking closely at Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 4.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.21. However, in the short run, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.84. Second resistance stands at $5.18. The third major resistance level sits at $5.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.44.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 622.36 million based on 137,043K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -3,340 K. The company made 980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,180 K in sales during its previous quarter.