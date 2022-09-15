LKQ Corporation (LKQ) kicked off at the price of $49.58: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

September 14, 2022, LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) trading session started at the price of $50.69, that was -1.78% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.87 and dropped to $49.04 before settling in for the closing price of $50.48. A 52-week range for LKQ has been $42.36 – $60.43.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 8.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 74.90%. With a float of $273.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 46000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LKQ Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of LKQ Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 88,304. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,617 shares at a rate of $54.61, taking the stock ownership to the 15,203 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s Director sold 70,000 for $54.58, making the entire transaction worth $3,820,418. This insider now owns 136,901 shares in total.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.02) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.50% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.71 million, its volume of 1.46 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, LKQ Corporation’s (LKQ) raw stochastic average was set at 31.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $50.62 in the near term. At $51.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $52.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.96.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Key Stats

There are 274,390K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.60 billion. As of now, sales total 13,089 M while income totals 1,091 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,341 M while its last quarter net income were 420,000 K.