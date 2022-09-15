My Size Inc. (MYSZ) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 9.12 million

A new trading day began on September 14, 2022, with My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) stock priced at $0.2353, up 17.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.335 and dropped to $0.2304 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. MYSZ’s price has ranged from $0.18 to $2.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.90%. With a float of $20.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.55 million.

The firm has a total of 30 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of My Size Inc. is 18.63%, while institutional ownership is 9.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 89,350. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 85,000 shares at a rate of $1.05, taking the stock ownership to the 2,305,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 for $1.15, making the entire transaction worth $23,000. This insider now owns 2,390,000 shares in total.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8030.53 while generating a return on equity of -167.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are My Size Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.11

Technical Analysis of My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [My Size Inc., MYSZ], we can find that recorded value of 1.89 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, My Size Inc.’s (MYSZ) raw stochastic average was set at 26.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2385, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3372. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3237. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3816. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4283. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2191, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1724. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1145.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.96 million, the company has a total of 25,552K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 130 K while annual income is -10,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 800 K while its latest quarter income was -1,720 K.