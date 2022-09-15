No matter how cynical the overall market is, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) performance over the last week is recorded -6.13%

On September 14, 2022, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) opened at $1.53,. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.55 and dropped to $1.465 before settling in for the closing price of $1.53. Price fluctuations for GOTU have ranged from $1.15 to $4.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -108.40% at the time writing. With a float of $254.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.28 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9015 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.46, operating margin of -44.78, and the pretax margin is -46.67.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gaotu Techedu Inc. is 1.75%, while institutional ownership is 26.40%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -47.30 while generating a return on equity of -72.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43 and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.31 million, its volume of 1.84 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s (GOTU) raw stochastic average was set at 36.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6870, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7856. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5650 in the near term. At $1.6000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4300. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3950.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Key Stats

There are currently 257,032K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 400.55 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,030 M according to its annual income of -487,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 80,290 K and its income totaled -7,440 K.