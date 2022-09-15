Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.96 million

A new trading day began on September 14, 2022, with Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) stock priced at $3.55, up 0.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.56 and dropped to $3.4901 before settling in for the closing price of $3.49. NMR’s price has ranged from $3.38 to $5.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -6.90%. With a float of $3.00 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.02 billion.

The firm has a total of 26585 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.23, operating margin of +14.22, and the pretax margin is +14.22.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Nomura Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 39,112. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $2.61, taking the stock ownership to the 327,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 9,995 for $2.43, making the entire transaction worth $24,288. This insider now owns 177,500 shares in total.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +8.97 while generating a return on equity of 5.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.90% during the next five years compared to -7.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nomura Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21

Technical Analysis of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nomura Holdings Inc., NMR], we can find that recorded value of 1.96 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Nomura Holdings Inc.’s (NMR) raw stochastic average was set at 21.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.59. The third major resistance level sits at $3.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.41.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.12 billion, the company has a total of 3,017,804K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,187 M while annual income is 1,273 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,157 M while its latest quarter income was 13,060 K.