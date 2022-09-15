REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.36 million

September 14, 2022, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) trading session started at the price of $1.10, that was 5.41% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.20 and dropped to $1.06 before settling in for the closing price of $1.11. A 52-week range for REE has been $1.05 – $7.49.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -636.10%. With a float of $191.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $238.44 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 270 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -16483.33, operating margin of -8591600.00, and the pretax margin is -8400816.67.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward REE Automotive Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of REE Automotive Ltd. is 20.82%, while institutional ownership is 23.10%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8422166.67 while generating a return on equity of -226.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -636.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.22 million, its volume of 1.01 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) raw stochastic average was set at 10.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1990, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4223. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2267 in the near term. At $1.2833, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0033. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9467.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Key Stats

There are 322,980K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 384.64 million. As of now, sales total 10 K while income totals -505,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -25,250 K.