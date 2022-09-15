South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) 20 Days SMA touches -0.23%: The odds favor the bear

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) kicked off on September 14, 2022, at the price of $34.52, down -1.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.53 and dropped to $34.05 before settling in for the closing price of $34.52. Over the past 52 weeks, SJI has traded in a range of $20.75-$35.32.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 14.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -50.70%. With a float of $121.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1169 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.38, operating margin of +17.30, and the pretax margin is +11.41.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of South Jersey Industries Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.90%.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.15) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +4.43 while generating a return on equity of 4.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -12.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at South Jersey Industries Inc.’s (SJI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI)

Looking closely at South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.81 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, South Jersey Industries Inc.’s (SJI) raw stochastic average was set at 60.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 9.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.44. However, in the short run, South Jersey Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.42. Second resistance stands at $34.71. The third major resistance level sits at $34.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.46.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.16 billion has total of 122,407K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,992 M in contrast with the sum of 88,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 511,430 K and last quarter income was -18,910 K.