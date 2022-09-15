UDR Inc. (UDR) posted a -2.62% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on September 14, 2022, with UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) stock priced at $45.97, down -1.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.12 and dropped to $45.20 before settling in for the closing price of $46.17. UDR’s price has ranged from $42.00 to $61.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 6.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 137.40%. With a float of $323.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $324.92 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1219 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.97, operating margin of +10.51, and the pretax margin is +12.58.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 940,100. In this transaction SVP-Chief Investment Officer of this company sold 17,000 shares at a rate of $55.30, taking the stock ownership to the 35,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 30,000 for $54.45, making the entire transaction worth $1,633,467. This insider now owns 1,043,726 shares in total.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.62 while generating a return on equity of 4.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 137.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are UDR Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UDR Inc. (UDR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.85 million, its volume of 1.76 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, UDR Inc.’s (UDR) raw stochastic average was set at 21.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.13 in the near term. At $46.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.29.

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.90 billion, the company has a total of 324,923K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,291 M while annual income is 150,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 369,170 K while its latest quarter income was 5,080 K.