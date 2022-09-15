Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -63.18% last month.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) kicked off on September 14, 2022, at the price of $0.48, down -4.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4976 and dropped to $0.4707 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. Over the past 52 weeks, UBX has traded in a range of $0.42-$3.64.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.00%. With a float of $132.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.87 million.

In an organization with 65 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.80, operating margin of -1184.47, and the pretax margin is -1269.34.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 6,999. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 10,446 shares at a rate of $0.67, taking the stock ownership to the 996,916 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 4,398 for $0.59, making the entire transaction worth $2,595. This insider now owns 672,136 shares in total.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.26) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1269.34 while generating a return on equity of -85.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s (UBX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s (UBX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 150.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6797, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9836. However, in the short run, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4915. Second resistance stands at $0.5080. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5184. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4646, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4542. The third support level lies at $0.4377 if the price breaches the second support level.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 64.17 million has total of 69,651K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,784 K in contrast with the sum of -60,725 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 236 K and last quarter income was -13,137 K.