$3.73M in average volume shows that Asana Inc. (ASAN) is heading in the right direction

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) on September 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $24.80, soaring 1.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.41 and dropped to $24.5001 before settling in for the closing price of $25.18. Within the past 52 weeks, ASAN’s price has moved between $16.19 and $145.79.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.70%. With a float of $54.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.35 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1666 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.72, operating margin of -70.07, and the pretax margin is -75.34.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 52.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 349,999,986. In this transaction President, CEO, & Chair of this company bought 19,273,127 shares at a rate of $18.16, taking the stock ownership to the 39,112,803 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,203 for $18.20, making the entire transaction worth $58,295. This insider now owns 609,276 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.36) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -76.19 while generating a return on equity of -301.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Asana Inc. (ASAN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.54 million, its volume of 7.69 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.20.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 64.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.48 in the near term. At $27.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.66.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.21 billion based on 190,259K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 378,440 K and income totals -288,340 K. The company made 134,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -112,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.