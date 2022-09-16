5.49% volatility in ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) last month: This is a red flag warning

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) kicked off on September 15, 2022, at the price of $3.73, down -0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.995 and dropped to $3.68 before settling in for the closing price of $3.75. Over the past 52 weeks, VRAY has traded in a range of $2.39-$8.25.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 25.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.30%. With a float of $175.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $180.55 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 267 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.06, operating margin of -147.82, and the pretax margin is -156.94.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of ViewRay Inc. is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 88.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 58,518. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $2.93, taking the stock ownership to the 113,279 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $2.89, making the entire transaction worth $28,898. This insider now owns 93,279 shares in total.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -156.94 while generating a return on equity of -73.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ViewRay Inc.’s (VRAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, ViewRay Inc.’s (VRAY) raw stochastic average was set at 84.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.93 in the near term. At $4.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.30.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 680.75 million has total of 181,010K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 70,120 K in contrast with the sum of -110,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 22,150 K and last quarter income was -27,630 K.