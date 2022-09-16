Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) with a beta value of 1.59 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) kicked off on September 15, 2022, at the price of $2.53, down -1.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.63 and dropped to $2.46 before settling in for the closing price of $2.53. Over the past 52 weeks, AAOI has traded in a range of $1.48-$8.86.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.70%. With a float of $26.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.61 million.

The firm has a total of 2534 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.59, operating margin of -26.83, and the pretax margin is -25.60.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is 8.80%, while institutional ownership is 35.60%.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -25.60 while generating a return on equity of -20.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to -25.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s (AAOI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Applied Optoelectronics Inc., AAOI], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s (AAOI) raw stochastic average was set at 64.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.70. The third major resistance level sits at $2.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.26.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 69.70 million has total of 27,883K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 211,570 K in contrast with the sum of -54,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 52,300 K and last quarter income was -14,460 K.