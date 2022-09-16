ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) posted a -11.48% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on September 15, 2022, with ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) stock priced at $1.10, down -1.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.14 and dropped to $1.07 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. WISH’s price has ranged from $1.09 to $6.64 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 36.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 54.80%. With a float of $491.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $667.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1218 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.64, operating margin of -18.57, and the pretax margin is -17.01.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of ContextLogic Inc. is 8.10%, while institutional ownership is 54.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 453,778. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 407,341 shares at a rate of $1.11, taking the stock ownership to the 42,732,370 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,100,000 for $1.27, making the entire transaction worth $1,399,640. This insider now owns 43,139,711 shares in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -17.50 while generating a return on equity of -39.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.90% during the next five years compared to -17.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ContextLogic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

Looking closely at ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH), its last 5-days average volume was 13.45 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 16.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, ContextLogic Inc.’s (WISH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4722, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0705. However, in the short run, ContextLogic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1233. Second resistance stands at $1.1667. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0267. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9833.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 729.25 million, the company has a total of 670,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,085 M while annual income is -361,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 134,000 K while its latest quarter income was -90,000 K.