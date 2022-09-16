Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is expecting 56.72% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) on September 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $17.79, soaring 1.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.86 and dropped to $17.69 before settling in for the closing price of $17.97. Within the past 52 weeks, CPNG’s price has moved between $8.98 and $30.94.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 61.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -234.30%. With a float of $1.58 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.76 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 68000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.89, operating margin of -6.51, and the pretax margin is -8.38.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Coupang Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07, was worth 2,762. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 171 shares at a rate of $16.15, taking the stock ownership to the 2,558,769 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 120,038 for $14.27, making the entire transaction worth $1,712,942. This insider now owns 2,558,940 shares in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -8.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -234.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Looking closely at Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG), its last 5-days average volume was 5.76 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) raw stochastic average was set at 75.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.66. However, in the short run, Coupang Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.89. Second resistance stands at $19.46. The third major resistance level sits at $20.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.55.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.45 billion based on 1,766,683K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,406 M and income totals -1,543 M. The company made 5,038 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -75,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.