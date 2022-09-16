Cybin Inc. (CYBN) volume exceeds 1.52 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) kicked off on September 15, 2022, at the price of $0.72, down -5.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.73 and dropped to $0.66 before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. Over the past 52 weeks, CYBN has traded in a range of $0.39-$2.43.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -25.50%. With a float of $91.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.88 million.

The firm has a total of 50 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cybin Inc. is 22.68%, while institutional ownership is 10.86%.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Cybin Inc. (CYBN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cybin Inc., CYBN], we can find that recorded value of 1.43 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Cybin Inc.’s (CYBN) raw stochastic average was set at 39.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7534, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8363. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7228. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7614. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7928. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6528, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6214. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5828.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 116.25 million has total of 168,041K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -53,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -10,220 K.