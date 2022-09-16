First BanCorp. (FBP) volume exceeds 1.83 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) kicked off on September 15, 2022, at the price of $14.13, up 1.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.45 and dropped to $14.11 before settling in for the closing price of $14.19. Over the past 52 weeks, FBP has traded in a range of $11.66-$16.62.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 6.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 186.90%. With a float of $184.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.41 million.

In an organization with 3075 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First BanCorp. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 99.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 161,625. In this transaction EVP and CRO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $16.16, taking the stock ownership to the 256,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 50,000 for $15.64, making the entire transaction worth $781,880. This insider now owns 293,664 shares in total.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +30.60 while generating a return on equity of 12.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 186.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.40% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at First BanCorp.’s (FBP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First BanCorp. (FBP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.47 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, First BanCorp.’s (FBP) raw stochastic average was set at 48.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.06. However, in the short run, First BanCorp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.54. Second resistance stands at $14.67. The third major resistance level sits at $14.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.86.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.67 billion has total of 187,986K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 915,870 K in contrast with the sum of 281,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 239,570 K and last quarter income was 74,700 K.