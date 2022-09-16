Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -52.32% last month.

A new trading day began on September 15, 2022, with Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) stock priced at $0.58, down -5.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.59 and dropped to $0.534 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. HLBZ’s price has ranged from $0.45 to $41.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -306.30%. With a float of $24.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 355 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -164.77, operating margin of -457.74, and the pretax margin is -561.95.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of Helbiz Inc. is 10.20%, while institutional ownership is 4.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 79,365 shares at a rate of $1.26, taking the stock ownership to the 5,204,102 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 252,636 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $757,908. This insider now owns 5,124,737 shares in total.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$1.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -560.78 while generating a return on equity of -305.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -306.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Helbiz Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.04

Technical Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) saw its 5-day average volume 1.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Helbiz Inc.’s (HLBZ) raw stochastic average was set at 4.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 178.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7669, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5700. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5713 in the near term. At $0.6087, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6273. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5153, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4967. The third support level lies at $0.4593 if the price breaches the second support level.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.93 million, the company has a total of 26,393K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,830 K while annual income is -71,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,360 K while its latest quarter income was -19,740 K.